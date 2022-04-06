ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Florida man sues Solon assisted living facility after staffer allegedly stole over $13,000 from his aunt

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man is suing a Solon assisted living facility after an employee allegedly stole over $13,000 from his aunt. 50-year-old Tiffany Koss of Swisher faces eight counts of forgery and one...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
