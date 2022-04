Spring is bringing another round of potentially severe weather to Alabama. Two days of severe weather are forecast for Tuesday and again on Wednesday. According to Jim Stefkovich, meteorologist with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, a large area of rain and thunderstorms will enter the western portion of the state between 5-7 a.m. on Tuesday with the potential for supercell thunderstorms developing ahead of the area generally south I-20. the rain and thunderstorms are forecast to form into a broken line as they move eastward during the day, Stefkovich said, bringing the potential for straight-line winds, hail as big as golf balls and a few tornadoes.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO