Celebrity birthdays: April 6

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating...

yorknewstimes.com

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
HollywoodLife

‘The Real’ Cancelled: Loni Love Reveals What ‘Killed’ The Show & Says We Did ‘Everything’ We Could

‘The Real’ has been canceled after 8 seasons on Fox, and host Loni Love released a statement about the shocking decision. The Real has been canceled after eight seasons on the air. Variety confirmed the news of the show’s cancellation on FOX stations on April 8, and Loni Love, one of the show’s hosts, confirmed the story via Instagram. “In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the showdown,” she explained. “We shot 7-8 shows in three days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show.”
York News-Times

Gwen Stefani is 'so into' marriage with Blake Shelton

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday host Ellen asked the No Doubt frontwoman for details about her nuptials with the country star back in July 2021. Gwen shared that she and Blake tied the knot at a chapel on his Oklahoma ranch, and she was thrilled with the "intimate" setting. "The wedding just got smaller and smaller and - the Lord works in mysterious ways - it was like the perfect amount of people.”, Gwen Stefani via The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Of Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas, Dorothy Dandridge’s Mentally Disabled Daughter

Afflicted with severe brain damage, Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas spent almost her entire life with caretakers or in mental institutions. In 1963, Dorothy Dandridge made an appearance on The Mike Douglas Show. Beautiful, sophisticated, and the first Black actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award, she seemed to have it all. But on that day, Dandridge shared a sad secret she’d kept about her daughter, Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas.
