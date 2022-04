Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 7:33 PM PT: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said that he tested positive for Covid. “Late this afternoon after a routine test, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so,” Warnock wrote on Twitter. Warnock’s test came after he voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Another senator, Susan Collins (R-ME), announced her positive result late on Thursday afternoon. Collins was among...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO