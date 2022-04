One of the songwriters accusing Ed Sheeran of plagiarising his work has described the “shock” he felt upon hearing the British star’s 2017 hit, “Shape of You”.Sami Chokri and his co-writer, Ross O’Donoghue, have accused Sheeran and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, of copying their song “Oh Why” when creating the track.The duo claim that the “oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to the “oh why” refrain in their own composition.Sheeran, McDaid and Mac have denied allegations of plagiarism. They launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had...

