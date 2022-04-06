10-year Treasury yield goes above 2.6% amid broad bond selloff as investors brace for Fed minutes

Treasury yields jumped early Wednesday, sending the 10-year rate above 2.6%, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting.

The minutes are expected to offer details on plans to begin unwinding the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

What are yields doing?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.598%

was 2.627%, compared with 2.554% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. Tuesday’s level was the highest since April 23, 2019.

The 2-year Treasury note yield

TMUBMUSD02Y,

2.493%

stood at 2.531%, compared with 2.502% Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s level was its highest since March 6, 2019.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond

was 2.662% versus 2.582% late Tuesday.

What’s driving the market?

The 2 p.m. ET release of the minutes from the Fed’s March policy meeting remains highly anticipated, with investors eager for clues to the path of monetary tightening, particularly plans for shrinking the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

Remarks by Fed Gov. Lael Brainard on Tuesday reinforced expectations for the Fed to move quickly in reducing the balance sheet and sent yields jumping, particularly at the long end of the yield curve. She said the central bank will “continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting.”

The rise in yields, which saw the 10-year move back above the 2-year on Tuesday and undo an inversion of that closely watched part of the yield curve, was blamed for sinking technology shares and other so-called growth stocks on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, Dow industrials

DJIA,

-0.75%

were down more than 250 points while investors waited for details of the Fed’s balance-sheet plans.

Investors also continue to monitor developments in Ukraine. The U.S., along with other Group of Seven countries and the European Union were set Wednesday to announce new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, after evidence of alleged war crimes emerged as Russian forces pulled back from the area around Kyiv.

What are analysts saying?

“The March FOMC meeting minutes are likely to outline further details regarding the drawdown of the balance sheet,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel, wrote in a note. “While Brainard is said to have preempted the minutes, the market will be looking for specifics in terms of the timing, size and mechanics of the drawdown.”