ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10-year Treasury yield goes above 2.6% amid broad bond selloff as investors brace for Fed minutes

By Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

Treasury yields jumped early Wednesday, sending the 10-year rate above 2.6%, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting.

The minutes are expected to offer details on plans to begin unwinding the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

What are yields doing?

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note
  • TMUBMUSD10Y,
  • 2.598%
  • was 2.627%, compared with 2.554% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. Tuesday’s level was the highest since April 23, 2019.
  • The 2-year Treasury note yield
  • TMUBMUSD02Y,
  • 2.493%
  • stood at 2.531%, compared with 2.502% Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday’s level was its highest since March 6, 2019.
  • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond
  • was 2.662% versus 2.582% late Tuesday.

What’s driving the market?

The 2 p.m. ET release of the minutes from the Fed’s March policy meeting remains highly anticipated, with investors eager for clues to the path of monetary tightening, particularly plans for shrinking the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

Remarks by Fed Gov. Lael Brainard on Tuesday reinforced expectations for the Fed to move quickly in reducing the balance sheet and sent yields jumping, particularly at the long end of the yield curve. She said the central bank will “continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting.”

The rise in yields, which saw the 10-year move back above the 2-year on Tuesday and undo an inversion of that closely watched part of the yield curve, was blamed for sinking technology shares and other so-called growth stocks on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, Dow industrials

DJIA,

-0.75%

were down more than 250 points while investors waited for details of the Fed’s balance-sheet plans.

Investors also continue to monitor developments in Ukraine. The U.S., along with other Group of Seven countries and the European Union were set Wednesday to announce new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, after evidence of alleged war crimes emerged as Russian forces pulled back from the area around Kyiv.

What are analysts saying?

“The March FOMC meeting minutes are likely to outline further details regarding the drawdown of the balance sheet,” Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel, wrote in a note. “While Brainard is said to have preempted the minutes, the market will be looking for specifics in terms of the timing, size and mechanics of the drawdown.”

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

This forecast model says interest rates are nearing a peak. Bond investors will reap the rewards.

Interest rates are more likely to fall in coming months than rise. Such a prediction seems ludicrous on its face, of course. It seems certain that U.S. interest rates will rise, with the only uncertainty being how much. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meeting in March, released this week, show that the Fed is ready to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments at its meetings later this year. The emerging consensus is that these and other developments will “scare the bond market witless again.”
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

These inflation protection funds are on sale

Actual panic about inflation seems to be spiraling upward. But investments that will try to protect us from the ravages of inflation seem to be getting cheaper. Weird, right? Only on Wall Street. But this is good news for retirees, who stand more to lose from inflation than pretty much...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold logs weekly gain, despite rising Treasury yields, dollar

Gold futures ended modestly higher Friday, logging a weekly gain as traders brushed off typically negative factors like rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar. rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to close at $1,945.60 an ounce on Comex, leaving it up 1.1% for the week. May silver. SIK22,. +0.69%. rose...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
Reuters

Goldman raises U.S. Treasury yield forecasts on more hawkish Fed

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that it has raised its forecasts on U.S. Treasury yields for this year, citing more broad-based and persistent price pressures and a more hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The investment bank now expects benchmark 10-year yields to rise to 2.7% by year-end,...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Note#Russia#War Crimes#Fed#The Federal Reserve
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

Prices for food commodities like grains and vegetable oils reached their highest levels ever last month largely because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the “massive supply disruptions” it is causing, threatening millions of people in Africa, the Middle East elsewhere with hunger and malnourishment, the United Nations said Friday.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy