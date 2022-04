Powis Castle and Garden is hosting an open day to inspire members of the public to volunteer and help bring the heritage site to life for its visitors. On Saturday, the team at the National Trust Cymru’s property is welcoming those with a passion for the site to join them for an informal morning to discover what volunteering at the medieval property is like. They will be able to meet the team and speak to existing volunteers, explore the castle and garden, and ask questions about this fascinating place.

ADVOCACY ・ 17 DAYS AGO