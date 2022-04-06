Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials hover close to all-time high

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel climbed to a record high on Tuesday, supported by recovering aviation demand as airlines add capacity on their schedules for the coming months. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF surged to $5.31 a barrel to Singapore quotes, an all-time high, according to Reuters data that goes back to late 1998. They were at a premium of $4.90 per barrel a day earlier. The jet fuel cash premiums have soared nearly 64% in the last two weeks. "Despite what appears to be a plateauing or reduction of airline capacity over recent weeks, airlines have significantly more capacity scheduled over the coming weeks with the number of seats reaching 100 million by the start of May," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. Global international airline capacity rose 1.5% this week, while scheduled international capacity in South East Asia climbed 5.2%, OAG data showed. Asian refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $21.91 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, down from $26.50 a barrel on Monday. Although the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to vast swaths of airspace closures, Refinitiv Oil Research analysts said "the Russian sanctions have no major impact on the jet-kero market in terms of its supply-demand dynamics" as the country is not a major exporter of the fuel. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL - Ryanair said it aims to achieve a third of its decarbonisation target by flying its planes with sustainable aviation fuels, and will also rely on offsetting measures to cut its emissions to net zero by 2050. - The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, committed last year to power 12.5% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, although Chief Executive Michael O'Leary has since said he is not sure Ryanair will reach the "very ambitious target." - Sustainable jet fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than fossil fuels, offering airlines a way to become greener while continuing to fly, before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen aeroplane options become available from the late 2030s. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The European Union's foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.84 -2.55 -1.83 139.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.05 -0.1 10.53 -0.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.04 -2.67 -1.91 139.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.85 -0.22 34.92 -0.63 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.79 -1.96 -1.39 140.75 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.9 0.49 119.51 0.41 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 143.78 -2.13 -1.46 145.91 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 5.89 0.32 5.75 5.57 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.05 -2.42 -1.76 137.47 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 5.31 0.41 8.37 4.9 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

