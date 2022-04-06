Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials hover close to all-time high

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower on Wednesday, but remained within close sight of a record high touched in the previous session as recovering demand across the globe grappled with limited supplies. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dipped 22 cents to $7.86 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with Tuesday's $8.08 a barrel that was an all-time high according to Reuters data that goes back to late 2011. The gasoil cash premiums have surged over 31% in the last two weeks, riding on steady cargo demand in the physical market, while the prompt-month time spread for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore traded at $8.59 a barrel on Wednesday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $31.08 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $29.39 per barrel a day earlier. CHINA HOLIDAY TRAVEL SLUMPS - The number of journeys taken over China's three-day Tomb-Sweeping Festival holiday tumbled by nearly two-thirds from last year, state media said, citing data from the transport ministry, as authorities battle outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country. - Air travel was worst hit, with total passenger numbers falling to an estimated 562,000, down 87% from a year ago and 54% down on 2020. Road journeys fell 53% on the year, and were also slightly lower than 2020. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 4.6% to 1.9 million barrels in the week ended April 4, data via S&P Global Commodity Insights showed. FUJAIRAH/ - Weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 1.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with 3.5 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 593,000 barrels in the week ended April 1, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil futures rose on Wednesday, paring early losses, as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, countering fears of weaker demand following a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and Shanghai's extended lockdown. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 134.63 0.2 0.15 134.43 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.8 0.15 -5.08 -2.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 134.91 0.18 0.13 134.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.52 0.13 -4.91 -2.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.45 0.44 0.32 137.01 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.02 0.39 -105.41 -0.37 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 145.28 -0.18 -0.12 145.46 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 7.86 -0.22 -2.72 8.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 133.67 -1.01 -0.75 134.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 3.06 -1.05 -25.55 4.11 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins post weekly gain

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Friday, and posted a weekly gain of 19%, buoyed by recovering demand amid limited regional supplies. The gasoil cracks, however, have shed about 40% since hitting a record high of $44.04 earlier this month as some Asian refiners ramped up output or delayed planned maintenance to cash in on higher profits. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $26.47 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $25.68 per barrel in the previous session. Lower exports from China are expected to provide a cushion to the gasoil cracks in the near term, but the country's recent COVID-19 outbreak was weighing on demand prospects, market watchers said. China's diesel exports were at 420,000 tonnes in the first two months of 2022, down from 3.43 million tonnes a year ago, customs data showed on Friday. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose to $4.29 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $4.20 per barrel a day earlier. ASIA AVIATION - Air travel in Asia remains "heavily" compromised by COVID-19 restrictions, but recent easing of curbs in countries such as India and Malaysia was helping traffic to recover, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday. "As population immunity grows, more governments are managing COVID-19 through surveillance, as they do for other endemic viruses. That is great news for a growing number of destinations that will receive a much-needed economic boost from the upcoming Eastern and Northern Summer travel seasons," IATA's Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement. "Asia is the outlier. Hopefully, recent relaxations including Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the Philippines are paving the way towards restoring the freedom to travel that is more broadly enjoyed in other parts of the world." ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.1% to 1.6 million tonnes in the week ended March 17, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 6.9% this week to 894,000 tonnes. OTHER NEWS - Oil prices extended their gains on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply. - China's retail gasoline prices have been hiked to levels not seen since at least 2006 while diesel prices were increased to a decade-high after global oil benchmarks surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 127.99 6.36 5.23 121.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.67 -0.12 7.74 -1.55 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 128.31 6.36 5.22 121.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.35 -0.12 9.76 -1.23 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 129.35 6.84 5.58 122.51 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.31 0.36 -53.73 -0.67 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 133.95 6.57 5.16 127.38 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.29 0.09 2.14 4.2 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 127.64 6.69 5.53 120.95 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 4.6 0.75 19.48 3.85 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, cracks swell

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday, lifted by a stronger deal in the physical trade window, while the front-month spread for the industrial and transportation fuel grade moved to its widest backwardation in more than a week. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose for a third consecutive session to be at a premium of $5.57 a barrel to Singapore quotes, up from $4.29 per barrel on Friday. The April/May time spread for 10 ppm gasoil traded at $9 per barrel on Monday, compared with $6.85 a barrel at the end of last week. Refining margins, also known as cracks for 10 ppm gasoil, jumped to $34 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $26.47 per barrel on Friday. INDIA DIESEL SALES - Indian bulk diesel buyers are snapping up diesel from retail stations as pump prices are 25 rupees ($0.33) a litre cheaper than their bulk contract prices, a spokesperson for a fuel retail joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and energy major BP said. - Indian state-run fuel retailers, who dominate local fuel sales, have not raised pump prices since Nov. 4 despite a surge in global oil and fuel prices, but they have continued to raise prices of direct sales for industrial or bulk clients in line with the terms of those contracts. TENDERS ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *India/MRPL SELL: jet fuel 40KT April 23-25 March 21 (March 21) *India/MRPL SELL: 10ppm gasoil 90KT April 25-27 March 21 (March 21) SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Saudi Arabia regained the spot as China's top crude supplier in the first two months of 2022, having been leapfrogged by Russia in December, while Russian shipments dropped 9% as a cut in import quotas led independent refiners to scale back purchases. - Oil prices jumped more than $3 on Monday, with Brent above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 139.39 11.4 8.91 127.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.95 0.72 -43.11 -1.67 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 139.71 11.4 8.88 128.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.63 0.72 -53.33 -1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 140.75 11.4 8.81 129.35 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.41 0.72 -232.26 -0.31 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 145.91 11.96 8.93 133.95 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 5.57 1.28 29.84 4.29 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.47 9.83 7.70 127.64 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 4.9 0.3 6.52 4.6 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel climbed to a record high on Tuesday, supported by recovering aviation demand as airlines add capacity on their schedules for the coming months. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF surged to $5.31 a barrel to Singapore quotes, an all-time high, according to Reuters data that goes back to late 1998. They were at a premium of $4.90 per barrel a day earlier. The jet fuel cash premiums have soared nearly 64% in the last two weeks. "Despite what appears to be a plateauing or reduction of airline capacity over recent weeks, airlines have significantly more capacity scheduled over the coming weeks with the number of seats reaching 100 million by the start of May," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. Global international airline capacity rose 1.5% this week, while scheduled international capacity in South East Asia climbed 5.2%, OAG data showed. Asian refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $21.91 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, down from $26.50 a barrel on Monday. Although the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to vast swaths of airspace closures, Refinitiv Oil Research analysts said "the Russian sanctions have no major impact on the jet-kero market in terms of its supply-demand dynamics" as the country is not a major exporter of the fuel. SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL - Ryanair said it aims to achieve a third of its decarbonisation target by flying its planes with sustainable aviation fuels, and will also rely on offsetting measures to cut its emissions to net zero by 2050. - The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, committed last year to power 12.5% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, although Chief Executive Michael O'Leary has since said he is not sure Ryanair will reach the "very ambitious target." - Sustainable jet fuel generally produces up to 70% less carbon than fossil fuels, offering airlines a way to become greener while continuing to fly, before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen aeroplane options become available from the late 2030s. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The European Union's foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.84 -2.55 -1.83 139.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.05 -0.1 10.53 -0.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.04 -2.67 -1.91 139.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.85 -0.22 34.92 -0.63 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.79 -1.96 -1.39 140.75 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.9 0.49 119.51 0.41 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 143.78 -2.13 -1.46 145.91 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 5.89 0.32 5.75 5.57 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.05 -2.42 -1.76 137.47 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 5.31 0.41 8.37 4.9 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
