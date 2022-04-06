Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials hover close to all-time high
SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower on Wednesday, but remained within close sight of a record high touched in the previous session as recovering demand across the globe grappled with limited supplies. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dipped 22 cents to $7.86 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with Tuesday's $8.08 a barrel that was an all-time high according to Reuters data that goes back to late 2011. The gasoil cash premiums have surged over 31% in the last two weeks, riding on steady cargo demand in the physical market, while the prompt-month time spread for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore traded at $8.59 a barrel on Wednesday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $31.08 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $29.39 per barrel a day earlier. CHINA HOLIDAY TRAVEL SLUMPS - The number of journeys taken over China's three-day Tomb-Sweeping Festival holiday tumbled by nearly two-thirds from last year, state media said, citing data from the transport ministry, as authorities battle outbreaks of COVID-19 across the country. - Air travel was worst hit, with total passenger numbers falling to an estimated 562,000, down 87% from a year ago and 54% down on 2020. Road journeys fell 53% on the year, and were also slightly lower than 2020. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 4.6% to 1.9 million barrels in the week ended April 4, data via S&P Global Commodity Insights showed. FUJAIRAH/ - Weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 1.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with 3.5 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 593,000 barrels in the week ended April 1, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil futures rose on Wednesday, paring early losses, as the threat of new sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns, countering fears of weaker demand following a build in U.S. crude stockpiles and Shanghai's extended lockdown. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 134.63 0.2 0.15 134.43 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.8 0.15 -5.08 -2.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 134.91 0.18 0.13 134.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.52 0.13 -4.91 -2.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.45 0.44 0.32 137.01 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.02 0.39 -105.41 -0.37 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 145.28 -0.18 -0.12 145.46 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 7.86 -0.22 -2.72 8.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 133.67 -1.01 -0.75 134.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 3.06 -1.05 -25.55 4.11 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Comments / 0