Cheyenne Police Warn of Jury Duty Scam

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman being transported from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail to face drug charges escaped from the deputy who was escorting her at DFW Airport on April 8.Jerrecca Louise Stevenson, 24, was last seen walking near a hotel in Euless wearing a red hoodie, a black tank top, and gray sweatpants. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said she still had restraints on at the time of her escape from custody.Stevenson faced charges for Insufficient Bond on Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Possession of Controlled Substance and will now face an additional charge for Escape.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 214-749-8641.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO