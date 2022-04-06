ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK PM Johnson says need to fix long term energy problems

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs long term solutions to the energy crisis and more investment in nuclear energy and renewables, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding there was a limit to the short-term support he could give people with high energy bills.

“There’s a limit to the amount of taxpayers money we can simply push towards trying to deal with global energy price spikes. But what we can do is make sure that we fix some of the long term problems,” Johnson told broadcasters, ahead of an energy strategy to be announced on Thursday.

“I think it was a great mistake not to invest long term in nuclear power, and I’ll be saying a lot more about that tomorrow. I also think that it’s possible to be more urgent in the way that we roll out some of the renewables.”

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

