Voestalpine says current coal stocks enough for several more months

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

VIENNA, April 6 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine said on Wednesday that it has taken measures in the last few weeks to acquire additional stocks of coal.

Its existing coal stocks are sufficient to last for several more months, said Voestalpine.

The company had said in late February that it was difficult to assess the impact of the current situation in Ukraine on supplies for production but that they were secured by its own inventories for the coming few months. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

