Ghost Hunts USA is offering a rare chance to investigate the Sheboygan County Asylum in Wisconsin for a limited time, with rare access few people get. The asylum is shrouded in mystery, and is also one of the top places to investigate in the country. There is a "no trespassing" sign and the property is guarded. Added to that, there aren't many photos and video is not allowed to be captured on-site. Even with this level of secrecy, the property is maintained by its owners to allow groups to investigate without getting hurt - which is rare among haunted properties.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO