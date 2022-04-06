Girls’ Basketball League Named After State Trooper Tamar Bucci

BROCKTON (CBS) – A new basketball league has been named in honor of Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci .

Bucci died in the line of duty when her cruiser was hit by a tanker truck on Route 93 March 4.

The Trooper Tamar Bucci Girls’ Basketball League tipped off Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club in Brockton. Teams from Brockton, West Bridgewater, and Foxboro will play every Tuesday afternoon.

“Trooper Bucci was somebody that was uniquely prepared for the modern policing environment, where outreach and empathy has to be first and foremost. And this basketball league reflects those very qualities,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.

The girls’ league is part of the State Police Unity basketball program for middle school students.

Organizers hope it will teach young women important life skills like teamwork.