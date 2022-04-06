‘COVID just hit us too hard one too many times’: Popular fitness studio bidding farewell in Bethlehem

Brook Prelovsky of Coopersburg (foreground) and Kaitlyn Harrison of Bethlehem (left) participate in class in the recently opened barreform fitness facility on Monday, March 27, 2017. The business opened in early February in the former 48 Hours Video space on Fourth Street in south Bethlehem. The 3,000-square-foot fitness facility, featuring new supportive flooring, wall mirrors and more, is divided into two spaces. HARRY FISHER/The Morning Call/TNS

A popular boutique fitness studio is bidding farewell in south Bethlehem

Barreform, offering fitness classes such as Megaformer and Burnlab indoor cycling, is set to close at the end of May at 202 W. Fourth St., according to a post on the business’ Facebook page.

Co-founders Nora Hendrycks and Brett Jones established the business in February 2017 .

“COVID just hit us too hard one too many times, and although we tried, we just can’t keep our head above water anymore,” the online announcement reads. “We are telling you now so you have plenty of time to use all of your classes, we have two months to get you summer vacation ready and say a proper good bye. We thank each and every one of you for being part of our family for the past 5ish years, we treasure you and the memories we have made together!”

Barreform, operating in a renovated space that previously housed a 48 Hours Video store at West Fourth Street and Brodhead Avenue, offers Megaformer classes that start with low-impact, toning principles of Pilates and incorporate elements of strength to “crank up the intensity to full blast,” according to an online description.

The Megaformer machines, featuring sliding carriages, adjustable handlebars and resistance springs, are the brainchild of Sebastien Lagree, a French-born Los Angeles trainer who debuted the apparatus more than 15 years ago.

“The biggest benefits for me have been increasing balance, core strength and flexibility,” Jones told The Morning Call in 2017. “I’ve been looking to run less and this is low-impact.”

“There’s nothing like [Megaformers],” Hendrycks added. “You’re working multiple muscles in every move, allowing you to strengthen stabilizing muscles and avoid injury.”

Hendrycks, who teaches Megaformer classes, got hooked on the workouts in New York City and wanted to introduce them to the Lehigh Valley.

She labels them “very challenging” and appropriate for men and women of all ages and fitness levels.

“Because we’re targeting those smaller muscles, people grow in strength, but not in a bulky way,” she said. “You’re lengthening, strengthening and toning the muscles.”

Barreform also offers Burnlab indoor cycling classes that “transform the way you look and feel with high-intensity cardio, muscle-sculpting strength training, and rhythm-based rides,” according to a class description.

The studio’s closing announcement garnered dozens of reactions and comments, mostly from class participants lamenting the loss and expressing gratitude to the owners and staff.

“This is such a loss for me, my spin sisters, and our community,” one person wrote. “Your studio brought strength, heart, and joy to so many!”

“You have one rad business,” another person commented. “I know so many will miss it, you and your team. I’m glad I got my butt kicked by you there.”