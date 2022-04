“It’s gown season!” say the Haim sisters, Alana and Este, ahead of the BAFTAs. The catch? “We’re not gown people.” Aside from the ethereal lace Rodarte eveningwear the siblings wore to the 2016 Met Gala, they can’t recall a major dress moment. Of course, the beloved indie band is being modest. The biggest fashion houses in the world are lining up to dress the pop rockers. But, they insist, they’re more directional Prada (the Grammys 2021) or Chloé stage looks (Coachella 2018) than red-carpet wear. All that has changed on the campaign trail for Licorice Pizza. The sun-drenched coming-of-age California romance has put Alana on the map as a rising silver screen talent to watch, with her sisters the supporting actresses to her leading lady. If you think they’re used to the limelight, they’re not.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 26 DAYS AGO