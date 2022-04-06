ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

1 injured in shooting in Sarasota, police say

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with injuries.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 29th Street and Goodrich Avenue.

Police said one person was injured, but is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

