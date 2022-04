Baseball is all about timing. If a hitter misses some games, they need to get their timing back at the plate. Pitches often mess with timing by going with a slide step, leg kick, or in recent years, a pause at the top of the kick to confuse hitters. But there may be no place in baseball where timing is more important than the running game. Does a runner go on the first move? Or are they going to get caught leaning when a crafty pitcher gets away with a little balk umpires never notice and catch the...

LAREDO, TX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO