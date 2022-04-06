Pedestrian in critical condition after Del Prado crash

A Wednesday morning car crash led to a pedestrian being hospitalized with serious injuries in Cape Coral.

The crash reportedly happened about 5:30 a.m. just south of Hancock Bridge Pkwy. near SE 2nd St.

According to a police report, a man was attempting to cross Del Prado as a woman driving a Honda CR-V was traveling in the southbound center lane.

Police say the man was standing in the median and walked into the southbound lanes. The incident report says in doing so, the pedestrian violated the driver's right-of-way.

The car struck the man, who was reportedly sent forward 42 feet by the force of the impact. Meanwhile, the Honda swerved, hitting a curb and sidewalk area before crashing into a concrete electrical pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital under a trauma alert with life-threatening injuries.

A friend of the victim says those injuries include a fractured skull and eye damage. He says the man is still unconscious and that doctors are trying to wean him off a breathing machine as of early Thursday morning.