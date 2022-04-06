A love letter about an Austin restaurant

Among the 35 men looking to win love on The Bachelorette is Austinite Zach Shallcross, a tech executive.On the 19th season of The Bachelorette, two bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will be searching for their match in the entirety of the season—a first for the franchise. Shallcross, 25, is the only Austinite competing this upcoming season, but other there are two other Texan suitors, including one from Houston and Lubbock. Shallcross is a California Polytechnic State University alumnus, where he was on the football team. His LinkedIn says he is a senior cloud technology account executive at Oracle in Austin, where he has worked for more than two years.Austin is no stranger to The Bachelor franchise; in 2019, Austinite Cam Ayala received the first rose from Bachelorette Hannah Young, Chef Page Pressley was on Claire Crawford's season in 2020, and three Austinites were on The Bachelorette in the fall. The new season premieres July 11.

