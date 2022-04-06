ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking garage vacancies dog downtown Des Moines

By Jason Clayworth
 3 days ago
Data: City of Des Moines; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Occupancy rates in Des Moines' city-owned garages have only partially recovered from a steep drop during the pandemic.

Why it matters: It's costing the city millions of dollars in annual revenue.

  • The garages, which are all located downtown, reflect the slow return of people to the city's core business district.

By the numbers: Parking garage revenue fell from just over $7 million in fiscal year that ended in June 2019 to $4.2 million in 2021, according to city data.

  • Street-metered parking fell from $4 million to around $2.6 million during that period.

What they're saying: City officials said in a February budget presentation that they don't project Des Moines to see a full parking system recovery for at least two more years.

  • The city has been discussing getting out of the garage parking business for years, Councilperson Joe Gatto said at the meeting.

Of note: The city's eighth and newest garage — a $42 million structure near 5th and Walnut streets that opened in July — is not included in the latest revenue report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKfYc_0f0vTHii00 Plenty of parking at this city-owned garage at 801 Locust St. in Des Moines. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

