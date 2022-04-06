Texas sees biggest decline of full-time statehouse reporters

While 73% of counties in America experienced a “natural decrease” in 2021, which was caused by a lowered birth rate and increased mortality, not a single one of them was in the Austin area. Texas had an enormous year for growth, containing half of the counties that saw the largest net population from 2020-2021, according to the Census Bureau.Austin saw the fourth-most growth in the country, trailing behind the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area at No. 1, the Phoenix area at No. 2 and the Houston metroplex at No. 3. The Austin metro grew by 53,301 people. The highlights:Williamson County took fifth place for numeric growth, gaining 27,760 and reaching a population of 609,017.Bastrop County surpassed 100,000 residents.Americans are moving from cities to smaller suburbs—65% of counties saw population increase from 2020-2021. Meanwhile, across the country, every county in Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island experienced a natural decrease. Alaska, Louisiana and Illinois all saw the highest net domestic migration loss.

