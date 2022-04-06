ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas sees biggest decline of full-time statehouse reporters

By Nicole Cobler
 3 days ago

Texas saw the biggest drop-off of any state in full-time journalists covering the Capitol between 2014 and 2022, a new study by Pew Research Center found. State of play: There are 16 fewer full-time journalists covering the Texas Capitol than there were eight years ago, Pew found from collecting data between...

Axios

Texas support for "Don't Say Gay" law may be sign of what's to come

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Texas metros see enormous growth while widespread US population declines

While 73% of counties in America experienced a “natural decrease” in 2021, which was caused by a lowered birth rate and increased mortality, not a single one of them was in the Austin area. Texas had an enormous year for growth, containing half of the counties that saw the largest net population from 2020-2021, according to the Census Bureau.Austin saw the fourth-most growth in the country, trailing behind the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area at No. 1, the Phoenix area at No. 2 and the Houston metroplex at No. 3. The Austin metro grew by 53,301 people. The highlights:Williamson County took fifth place for numeric growth, gaining 27,760 and reaching a population of 609,017.Bastrop County surpassed 100,000 residents.Americans are moving from cities to smaller suburbs—65% of counties saw population increase from 2020-2021. Meanwhile, across the country, every county in Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island experienced a natural decrease. Alaska, Louisiana and Illinois all saw the highest net domestic migration loss.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Mapped: Texas women in municipal office

Less than one-third of Texas' municipal offices are held by women, placing the Lone Star State among the lowest in the country for female representation in local government. Why it matters: Slightly more than half of Texans identify as female, per U.S. census data, but municipal offices don't reflect the population they represent.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
#Texas Capitol#Economy#Pew Research Center
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Axios

Senator Mitch McConnell on his moral red lines

A historic moment yesterday in the Senate, where Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the newest Supreme Court Justice after a 53-47 vote. She will be the first Black woman appointed to the high court. The confirmation marks President Biden’s first Supreme Court pick. And it may turn out to be his only one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

Could the Daylight Saving Time debate return to the Indiana Statehouse?

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers have debated whether Indiana is in the right time zone for decades, and now a federal proposal to make Daylight Saving Time permanent has reignited that discussion. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed that bill earlier this week. Indiana has observed Daylight Saving Time since 2006 following a push by then-Governor Mitch Daniels. […]
INDIANA STATE
Axios

6 states threaten to investigate NFL over treatment of female employees

The attorneys general of six states threatened to investigate the National Football League's treatment of female employees in a letter sent Tuesday to Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying they have "grave concerns about the recent allegations" against the league. Why it matters: The accusations against the NFL stem from a February...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Jackson joins a Supreme Court at fever pitch

A pile of big, polarizing cases is already waiting for Ketanji Brown Jackson at the Supreme Court. The big picture: Jackson will take her seat on the court just as it's diving headfirst into the most controversial issues in American politics — and at a moment when its conservative majority is poised to lock in victories that the right has been chasing for years, sometimes decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Board diversity efforts hit roadblock

The push to get more women and minority members into the ranks of the corporate elite, which has accelerated in recent years, hit a stumbling block on Friday when a judge in California knocked down one of the state's landmark board diversity laws. Why it matters: The ruling could slow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas-style abortion ban

The Idaho Supreme Court temporarily blocked Friday the state's recently enacted six-week abortion ban, a local NBC affiliate reports. Why it matters: The law, which was signed in March and set to go into effect on April 22, will not be enforced while the court considers the case. The legislation was modeled after Texas' six-week abortion ban, which encourages private citizens to sue any health professional who has provided an abortion.
IDAHO STATE
Axios

Kentucky governor vetoes 15-week abortion ban

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed on Friday a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. Why it matters: The sweeping measure is modeled after Mississippi's abortion law, which is currently under review by the Supreme Court, AP notes. Kentucky currently bans abortions after 20 weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

Axios

