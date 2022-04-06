Minnesota zoos take precautions for avian flu

Zoos in the Twin Cities metro are taking steps to protect their birds amid an avian flu outbreak.

Why it matters: The latest outbreak of the highly contagious and deadly virus has already sickened more than a dozen poultry flocks across the state.

While the impact on Minnesota's turkey industry is a major concern, exotic birds could also be at risk .

What they're doing: A Minnesota Zoo spokesperson tells Axios staff are implementing various "biosecurity" measures to prevent exposure on its Apple Valley grounds.

"For those working in our animal care facilities, mandatory protective clothing, sanitizing foot-baths, and glove-changes are already required," the zoo said in a statement.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul is also tracking the situation and adding shoe- and foot-baths with viral disinfectants for staff interacting with its flamingo population, per a spokesperson.

Behind the changes: The flu can spread through droppings from migrating birds. Cleaning shoes is one way to make sure the virus isn't tracked into exotic bird habitats.

Zoom out: Similar precautions are being taken at zoos and animal sanctuaries across the country, including in Des Moines .

Meanwhile, a number of venues nationwide, including The Philadelphia Zoo, have closed bird exhibits and temporarily moved winged residents indoors.

Be smart: If you encounter a wild bird that appears to be sick, zoo officials recommend that you call the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota or the Minnesota Raptor Center.