From Aussie pies to a self-serve beer cooler, here's what's new at Target Field

The Target Field concourses will look a little different this summer with the addition of new food and beverage options. Here's what you can expect:

🥧 Bub's Gourmet Aussie Pies of Lake Elmo will serve chicken wild rice and Sloppy Joe hand-held pies near section 126.

Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser/Minnesota Twins

🥨 Upcycle Foods of Minneapolis is debuting The Italian Grinder, which has capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese. It comes on a fresh-baked pretzel bun made with local brewers' spent grains. Find it in the Truly on Deck venue in right field.

Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser/Minnesota Twins

🍲 Soul Bowl is back at Target Field and its new Summer Bowl has barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese. Section 112.

Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser/Minnesota Twins

🛒 New this year: "The Market" near Gate 6 will have a grab-and-go selection of food plus a walk-in cooler where you can pick your own beer. Self check-out.

Full list of new food .