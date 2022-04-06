ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

From Aussie pies to a self-serve beer cooler, here's what's new at Target Field

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Nw3X_0f0vSwZm00

The Target Field concourses will look a little different this summer with the addition of new food and beverage options. Here's what you can expect:

🥧 Bub's Gourmet Aussie Pies of Lake Elmo will serve chicken wild rice and Sloppy Joe hand-held pies near section 126.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8WBQ_0f0vSwZm00
Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser/Minnesota Twins

🥨 Upcycle Foods of Minneapolis is debuting The Italian Grinder, which has capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese. It comes on a fresh-baked pretzel bun made with local brewers' spent grains. Find it in the Truly on Deck venue in right field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQcL1_0f0vSwZm00 Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser/Minnesota Twins

🍲 Soul Bowl is back at Target Field and its new Summer Bowl has barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese. Section 112.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jpHz_0f0vSwZm00 Photo courtesy of Molly Kaiser/Minnesota Twins

🛒 New this year: "The Market" near Gate 6 will have a grab-and-go selection of food plus a walk-in cooler where you can pick your own beer. Self check-out.

Full list of new food .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Owner of soon-to-close Tin Whiskers predicts a craft beer reckoning

Minnesota's craft beer scene has lost a handful of breweries over the years, but the recent announcement that Tin Whiskers would close shop in May raised eyebrows. That's because Tin Whiskers is one of the 25 largest breweries in Minnesota and has a strong following for its infused beers, which can be found on liquor store shelves, at restaurants and in a downtown St. Paul taproom.
The Kitchn

What Are Target’s Easter Hours for 2022? Here’s What You Need to Know.

When it comes to the general merchandise shopping experience, Target is top-notch. From the courteous and attentive employees to in-store Starbucks locations and a variety of grocery brands (including tasty store-brand options!), it’s not surprising that many consider Target as their go-to store year-round — especially during the holidays. Therefore, as Easter approaches, you might be wondering if the retail giant will be open for guests to purchase any forgotten or last-minute items.
RETAIL
deseret.com

Happy Pi Day! Here’s where to get deals on pizza and pie

March 14 is the day we load up on pizza and pie to honor the mathematical constant pi. Here’s a list of several deals running on Pi Day this year. Note: Since deals are subject to change, be sure to double-check ahead of time with a specific location. This list will be updated as more deals come in.
RESTAURANTS
WALA-TV FOX10

Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms serves up great brew & music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Locals got the weekend off to a great start with Bellingrath’s Beers & Blooms. Guests packed the onto The Great Lawn for a second year. “It was fun last year. The beer -- that’s the main reason. (Laughs),” one couple. Several local artists...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Lake Elmo, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Cincinnati CityBeat

Fifty West Serving Glittery Green Beer for St. Patrick's Day

If you head to Fifty West Brewing Company this St. Patrick's Day, you might find a pot of gold somewhere else other than at the end of a rainbow: in your own toilet. The brewery is serving up glitter-infused green beer for the holiday, saying the "beautiful shamrock green sparkly brew will be on tap tomorrow for the brave out there." They'll be pouring until it runs out.
DRINKS
Axios Twin Cities

5 new restaurants to try in the Twin Cities this April

There are plenty of new restaurants opening in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro this spring. Here are just a handful we're excited to try this April.Hold the Wheat: St. Louis Park's latest bakery exclusively serves a rotating menu of gluten-free baked goods, including mini trays of "cake flights." Opened March 26. Charlie's Minneapolis Club: The exclusive social club is opening its dining room and bar to nonmembers for the first time in 139 years — but only for 90 days. Reservations open April 1, dining begins April 20.Pizza Shark: The second outpost of the wood-fired pizza restaurant will be one of the first eateries to offer grab-and-go on St. Anthony Main's Main Street. Opening early April. Provision: This Uptown community cafe is pay-what-you-can and staffed by volunteers, with a daily menu changing based on donations. Opening early April. Kalsada: The former Augustine's in St. Paul will become a Cafe Astoria coffee and crepe cafe by day, and a modern Filipino restaurant by night. Opening mid-April.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Beyond burger for Bingo: Twin Cities entrepreneur pitches vegan pet treats

A Twin Cities entrepreneur wants to make sustainably minded tails wag with vegan treats for dogs.The big picture: Popularity of plant-based "meat" products for humans, such as Beyond Burgers, have skyrocketed in recent years.As founder of Bright Planet Pets, Katherine Ellison is expanding those offerings to four-legged companions with her treats that mimic meat.Her pitch: Ellison, a pet food industry veteran, said she saw an opportunity to "get ahead of the trend" as consumers look for "very small changes" that can lower their carbon footprint and help protect the planet's future."Something that we know is true for both ourselves and...
PET SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Target Field#Self Serve#Aussie#Minnesota Twins#Food Drink#The Italian Grinder#Cajun
New Country 99.1

Elitch Gardens Announces Opening Weekend, Here’s What’s New

It's a right of passage for kids of all ages in Colorado and has been for many years, spending those hot summer days and beautiful evenings at Elitch Gardens in Denver. The 2022 season is going to be rolling around here sooner than later, Saturday, Apr. 30 to be exact, as the gates will flood open with energy and excitement abounding all around. The water park will keep its traditional opening of Memorial Day Weekend.
DENVER, CO
The Staten Island Advance

New logo at Target: Here’s what you need to know about new collection of refillable, reusable products

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There’s a new icon popping up throughout Target’s beauty, personal-care and household aisles this month, a slight, half-faded black-and-white version of the mega-retailer’s normally bold bullseye found mostly around the refillable soaps, all-purpose cleaners and environmentally friendly shampoos. But the new signage has nothing to do with a pop-up sale or a brand-new coupon initiative. Instead, the simple logo signals participation in Target Zero -- the store’s newest efforts at promoting product sustainability.
SHOPPING
Axios Twin Cities

Weekend events in the Twin Cities: New Eyes Fest, food trucks and more

Need weekend plans? Here are six things to check out in the Twin Cities.🎭 Watch stage readings from Asian American playwrights during New Eyes Festival at St. Paul's Theater Mu Saturday-Sunday. Actors perform scripts without sets or costumes, and audience members can contribute feedback. Free, RSVP requested.❤️ Come together for stories of grief, love and loss at Strike Theater's "Good Grief" performances this weekend. Speaker lineups vary between shows. $15. 🍩 Sample donuts and beers at Donut Fest in Minneapolis on Sunday. Only a few vendors have been announced. $20, including one drink ticket. 🛍 Shop The Black Market, a curated Black-owned business marketplace, at Springfest this Saturday. The indoor event will have over 50 vendors and a dozen local restaurants. Free entry. 🍻 Over 115 breweries pour exclusive and limited-release beers this Saturday at the Minnesota Craft Beer Fest. Unlimited samples included in ticket prices. $45+.🚐 It's food truck season again! Eat your way through the East St. Paul Food Truck Festival all day Sunday, with "fair food faves" and vegan options. Free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
767
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy