Constitution Hill plans likely to be firmed up next week

 3 days ago
Nicky Henderson and Constitution Hill’s owner Michael Buckley are likely to sit down next week and decide which race the superstar novice will run in at the Punchestown Festival.

The five-year-old had clock-watcher’s purring when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in a time much quicker than that which saw Honeysuckle land a second Champion Hurdle two hours later.

That led Buckley into thinking he would love to have a crack at the unbeaten Honeysuckle in her own backyard. But Henderson is less sold on the idea given his youngster has only had three races under rules in his career.

“We’re entering for both the novice and the Champion and Michael Buckley and I will sit down next week to decide which way we go,” Henderson told Sky Sports Racing.

“I think everybody knows who wants to go where. I’m more conservative than Michael, put it like that.

“I’m all for keeping novices in novice company. He’s only five.

“That is not to say it’s an impossibility. I know Michael is dying to have a crack at Honeysuckle, I just feel there is plenty of time for that to happen.

“It’s not necessarily totally against my wishes. It is something we will discuss and we’ll probably come up with the wrong answer!”

