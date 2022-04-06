Mapped: Minnesota women in local office
Reproduced from CAWP . Map: Axios Visuals
The gender parity gap in politics persists when it comes to municipal office in Minnesota.
By the numbers: Women fill about 35% of local positions in Minnesota towns and cities of 10,000 or more, a new analysis from the Center for American Women and Politics shows .
- That statistic mirrors the percentage of women serving in our state Legislature.
How we compare: Our share of women in these offices is the 14th highest in the nation, and comes in slightly higher than the national average of 31.5%.
Of note: At least nine Minnesota cities of 30,000 or more , including several metro suburbs, are led by a female mayor.
Comments / 1