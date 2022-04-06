ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Mapped: Minnesota women in local office

By Torey Van Oot
 3 days ago
Reproduced from CAWP . Map: Axios Visuals

The gender parity gap in politics persists when it comes to municipal office in Minnesota.

By the numbers: Women fill about 35% of local positions in Minnesota towns and cities of 10,000 or more, a new analysis from the Center for American Women and Politics shows .

  • That statistic mirrors the percentage of women serving in our state Legislature.

How we compare: Our share of women in these offices is the 14th highest in the nation, and comes in slightly higher than the national average of 31.5%.

Of note: At least nine Minnesota cities of 30,000 or more , including several metro suburbs, are led by a female mayor.

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

