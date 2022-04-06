ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Washington County stops rental assistance

By Alex Golden
 3 days ago
Washington County ended its rental assistance program because it has not received all of the federal money that it expected to help people affected by the pandemic, the Northwest...

