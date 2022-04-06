Washington County stops rental assistance

Federal aid of $16 million prompts state agency to set March 21; almost 25,000 applications filed since Jan. 26.Oregon households behind on their rent will have a few more days to apply for emergency rental assistance because of a late infusion of $16 million in federal aid. The new deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 21. Incomplete applications, which must be started by the first deadline, must be completed by March 28. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department had announced last week it would close the online portal for applications on March 14. It had closed the...

OREGON STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO