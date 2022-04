The weather is warming up and so is Wilmington’s dining scene. The city and surrounding areas not only benefit from the yearly tourism boom associated with nearby beach towns like Atlantic Beach and Wrightsville Beach, but New Hanover and Brunswick counties are among the fastest-growing in the state in terms of permanent residents. With that growth has come a renaissance in the ILM dining scene, with a trend towards more diverse cuisine and year-round restaurants that aren’t totally dependent on tourists.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO