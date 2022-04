A slow-moving system skirts along the Wisconsin state line today. Scattered snow showers pick up in the west as it tracks east. We’re looking at rain/snow mix for the central counties and light rain in the east. Then, tonight it all transitions to wet slushy snow. It will be moderate times in the higher elevations. This snow will increase in coverage tomorrow and end by Saturday morning. Snow amounts will range around 4-6″ for most areas in the central and west, with near 12″ in the higher elevations of the Porcupine Mountains and the Huron Mountains.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO