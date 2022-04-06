ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh No! It Looks Like Masks Are About to Be Required Indoors in Philly Again

By Joe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't put away that face mask just yet if you're in Philly. Just a few weeks after the citywide mask mandate was lifted, it looks like we could be taking a bit of a step backward in Philadelphia. Philadelphia's Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said that people should "strongly...

Comments / 83

Linnette thomas
3d ago

my husband designs specialty beds for hospitals throughout PA. he was in 4 hospitals yesterday in Philadelphia and 3 had 0 covid patients.

Reply(40)
28
Delaware dude
2d ago

Anything for control. Everyone knows the masks do not work. It’s a virus and a virus just needs to run it’s coarse. Natural immunity is the best thing out there

Reply
17
jennifer pugh
2d ago

this is getting ridiculous like are we supposed to wear them forever there will always be viruses it should be up to us to decide if we want to wear mask not the government besides isnt that what the vaccine was for so you wouldnt have to wear masks

Reply
14
