ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Cowboys for Trump founder pleads not guilty to campaign finance charges

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COFVH_0f0vQe0M00

District 2 Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who serves as co-founder and spokesman for Cowboys for Trump, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure of political committee to register in 12th Judicial District Court Friday, April 1.

Cowboys for Trump (C4T) was ruled through arbitration by an arbitrator chosen by the group itself that it is a political committee and needs to file as such with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, file all campaign finance reports and pay $7,800 in accumulated fines,

Since none of these things had been done as of March 18 the New Mexico Attorney General's Office filed a criminal charge against Griffin.

Griffin's arraignment in this case was held April 1 in which Griffin pleaded not guilty.

Interim conditions of release ordered by the court included that Griffin cannot possess firearms except at his residence, cannot consume alcohol, possess or consume illegal drugs, must maintain employment and cannot leave Otero County without prior permission of the court.

Story continues below.

The criminal complaint filed by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas states that between January 15, 2020 and March 18, 2022, Couy Griffin "willfully and knowingly" violated provisions of the Campaign Reporting Act.

The complaint alleged he failed to register Cowboys for Trump as a political committee with the Secretary of State, file required finance reports and pay resulting statutory fines after receiving an order to do so.

This led to criminal misdemeanor charge against Griffin, records show.

C4T files civil right complaint against SOS

Meanwhile, Griffin filed a federal civil rights complaint against New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, citing five alleged charges.

The suit is a First Amendment Challenge to the sponsor and donor disclosure statute. - need to explain what this means.

"This is a civil rights action seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to vindicate right of freedom of speech and association to organize and vocally support the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his agenda," the complaint states.

Toulouse Oliver's office is responsible for implementing New Mexico's campaign finance codes including the Campaign Reporting Act, or CRA which requires that groups that engage in advocacy about ballot issues near an election to file as political committees with the Secretary of State's Office and disclose its members and contributors.

"Plaintiffs engage in educational advocacy in New Mexico and around the country in support of former President Donald J. Trump and his policies," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs have not and will not make independent expenditures or financial contributions in support of ballot measures or candidates for state, local, and city elections in the state of New Mexico."

The complaint sought to protect the identities of C4T's donors, which the group worried could exposed if they registered under the state Campaign Reporting Act.

"In order to protect the privacy of and on behalf of themselves and their donors, Plaintiffs bring this suit seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to protect the core First Amendment rights to free speech and association, as well as to enjoin the enforcement of actions by the Secretary."

The charges include a First Amendment violation in which Cowboys for Trump claim Toulouse Oliver began enforcing the Campaign Finance Act on C4T. C4T viewed these enforcements as "viewpoint-based restrictions on Plaintiff’s speech," the complaint states.

Cowboys for Trump are also charging that Toulouse Oliver's office infringed on Cowboys for Trump's 14th Amendment right to due process.

"Plaintiffs’ fundamental right of speech has been constrained, infringed upon, and harmed by Defendant’s actions," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs have already been fined by the Secretary. And now Plaintiff Couy Griffin has been charged with a crime based on his speech."

The fifth charge listed in the civil rights complaint states that the New Mexico Campaign Reporting Act is preempted by the federal Campaign Reporting Act.

No hearings have been set in the federal civil rights case against Toulouse Oliver.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
Otero County, NM
Elections
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#New Mexico Campaign#Cowboys For Trump#State#General S Office
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Military considers three states for permanent Space Force training HQ

Six current and future Space Force bases are in the running to be the home of its new Space Training and Readiness Command and subordinate units, the Department of the Air Force said Monday. Buckley, Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases in Colorado; Los Angeles Air Force Base and Vandenberg...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

564
Followers
185
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy