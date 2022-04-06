Cowboys for Trump founder pleads not guilty to campaign finance charges

District 2 Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who serves as co-founder and spokesman for Cowboys for Trump, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure of political committee to register in 12th Judicial District Court Friday, April 1.

Cowboys for Trump (C4T) was ruled through arbitration by an arbitrator chosen by the group itself that it is a political committee and needs to file as such with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, file all campaign finance reports and pay $7,800 in accumulated fines,

Since none of these things had been done as of March 18 the New Mexico Attorney General's Office filed a criminal charge against Griffin.

Griffin's arraignment in this case was held April 1 in which Griffin pleaded not guilty.

Interim conditions of release ordered by the court included that Griffin cannot possess firearms except at his residence, cannot consume alcohol, possess or consume illegal drugs, must maintain employment and cannot leave Otero County without prior permission of the court.

The criminal complaint filed by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas states that between January 15, 2020 and March 18, 2022, Couy Griffin "willfully and knowingly" violated provisions of the Campaign Reporting Act.

The complaint alleged he failed to register Cowboys for Trump as a political committee with the Secretary of State, file required finance reports and pay resulting statutory fines after receiving an order to do so.

This led to criminal misdemeanor charge against Griffin, records show.

C4T files civil right complaint against SOS

Meanwhile, Griffin filed a federal civil rights complaint against New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, citing five alleged charges.

The suit is a First Amendment Challenge to the sponsor and donor disclosure statute. - need to explain what this means.

"This is a civil rights action seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to vindicate right of freedom of speech and association to organize and vocally support the former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his agenda," the complaint states.

Toulouse Oliver's office is responsible for implementing New Mexico's campaign finance codes including the Campaign Reporting Act, or CRA which requires that groups that engage in advocacy about ballot issues near an election to file as political committees with the Secretary of State's Office and disclose its members and contributors.

"Plaintiffs engage in educational advocacy in New Mexico and around the country in support of former President Donald J. Trump and his policies," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs have not and will not make independent expenditures or financial contributions in support of ballot measures or candidates for state, local, and city elections in the state of New Mexico."

The complaint sought to protect the identities of C4T's donors, which the group worried could exposed if they registered under the state Campaign Reporting Act.

"In order to protect the privacy of and on behalf of themselves and their donors, Plaintiffs bring this suit seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to protect the core First Amendment rights to free speech and association, as well as to enjoin the enforcement of actions by the Secretary."

The charges include a First Amendment violation in which Cowboys for Trump claim Toulouse Oliver began enforcing the Campaign Finance Act on C4T. C4T viewed these enforcements as "viewpoint-based restrictions on Plaintiff’s speech," the complaint states.

Cowboys for Trump are also charging that Toulouse Oliver's office infringed on Cowboys for Trump's 14th Amendment right to due process.

"Plaintiffs’ fundamental right of speech has been constrained, infringed upon, and harmed by Defendant’s actions," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs have already been fined by the Secretary. And now Plaintiff Couy Griffin has been charged with a crime based on his speech."

The fifth charge listed in the civil rights complaint states that the New Mexico Campaign Reporting Act is preempted by the federal Campaign Reporting Act.

No hearings have been set in the federal civil rights case against Toulouse Oliver.

