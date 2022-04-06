Rare eagle that visited Maine spotted in Nova Scotia

If you were around Casco Bay between 1982 and 2004, you certainly saw the majestic Scotia Prince ferry. At the time, it was pretty much the only cruise ship that you would see in Portland harbor. The Scotia Prince would sail folks from Portland to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. The ship was 470 feet long and held 1120 passengers, and a round trip would take about 24 hours. It was a pretty fun experience and once the ship was 3 miles out from Portland, you could gamble at their small casino. The story of this iconic ship after it stopped sailing in Maine is pretty interesting. From more ferry service to helping hurricane and war victims, the ship ended up going all over the world!

PORTLAND, ME ・ 21 DAYS AGO