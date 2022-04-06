St. Paul Begins Process To Create Foundation For Reparations

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of county leaders will soon determine how the money Davidson County acquires from an opioid lawsuit will be used to combat addiction. Davidson County staff was authorized in November to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic. Three years ago, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. A long period of negotiation ensued, as Davidson was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued litigation against national opioid manufacturers and distributors.

