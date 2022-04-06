ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Production from Stellantis Italy plants to fall for fifth year due to chip crisis-union

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEW8u_0f0vPqJd00

MILAN (Reuters) - Vehicle production from sites owned in Italy by Stellantis and previously its predecessor Fiat Chrysler is set to fall for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 due to the microchip supply crunch, the FIM CISL union said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeout-maker PSA merged at the start of last year to form Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker. At the time of the merger PSA did not have any production facilities in Italy.

FIM CISL said overall Stellantis production in Italy fell 13.5% year-on-year in the first quarter due to the semiconductor shortage, which is weighing in particular on the Melfi and Sevel plants, two of the group’s main sites in the country.

In particular, car production fell 2.6% to 123,484 units, while van production fell 30.4% to 56,690, it added.

Melfi covers around 40% of Stellantis car production in Italy, while Sevel is Europe’s largest van production plant.

FIM CISL Head Ferdinando Uliano said exceptional factors such as the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing chip shortage were becoming a constant.

“The war in Ukraine is having an impact on supplies,” he said while presenting the union’s quarterly report on Stellantis production in Italy.

“There was hope that 2022 could mark an improvement on semiconductors and raw material supplies, but we now doubt this can happen,”

FIM CISL said that based on trends seen in the three months, 2022 production could fall below 600,000 vehicles, with cars amounting to less than 400,000 units.

That would mark a fifth consecutive year of declining output, including COVID-hit 2020, and compares with a total of over 1 million vehicles leaving the assembly lines in 2017, the last time Fiat Chrysler reported rising annual production in Italy.

Stellantis declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy's Draghi says Europe must increase its chip production

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was a priority for European countries to increase production of computer chips as part of a wider effort aimed at strengthening the bloc’s economy and protecting key industries. “The shortage of semiconductors - essential for many...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's Renesas halts chip production at three plants after quake

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese automotive chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp said on Thursday that it had temporarily halted production at two semiconductor plants and partially stopped output at a third following a powerful quake in northeast Japan yesterday. Among them is its advanced Naka plant in Ibaraki prefecture, which...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Stellantis to halt Italy's Melfi plant again due to chip shortage -union

MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis will again stop operations at its Melfi plant in Italy for seven working days due to semiconductor shortages, a union representative said on Thursday. Operations will be stopped on Saturday and restarted on March 28 due to a lack of engine control units due to the chip shortage, said Marco Lomio, local head of UILM metalworkers union.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#Plant#Vehicles#Europe#Fiat Chrysler#Stellantis Italy#Milan#The Fim Cisl Union#Peugeout#Psa#Fim Cisl Head
GreenwichTime

Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips. The auto industry continues to face supply chain issues more than a year after a global chip shortage first emerged in late 2020.
FORT WAYNE, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Italy reports 63,992 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 112 deaths

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italy reported 63,992 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 66,535 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 112 from 144. Italy has registered 160,658 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Stellantis' battery plans take shape in Italy, Canada

MILAN/OTTAWA, March 23 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI)took significant steps in its battery production plans in Europe and North America on Wednesday as carmakers race to meet rising demand for electric vehicles. The company said its Automotive Cells Company (ACC) joint venture with Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) would build a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chip undersupply to last until 2024, says Volkswagen CFO -Boersen-Zeitung

BERLIN (Reuters) - Semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024, Volkswagen Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arno Antlitz said in an interview with German daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday. He said that although bottlenecks would likely begin to ease towards the end of this year, with production returning to 2019 levels next year, this would not be enough to meet heightened demand for the chips.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Toyota, Major Chip Supplier Suspend Production Due to Earthquake in Japan

Auto companies most immediately impacted by the earthquake included Toyota and Renesas Electronics, a major supplier of semiconductor chips for the automotive industry. The earthquake adds to already tumultuous times for the automotive industry involving supply chain problems due to Covid-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Toyota on Friday said...
ECONOMY
Inside Nova

US imported one-fifth of its petroleum products from Russia

Unlike Europe, the U.S. doesn’t rely very heavily on Russian energy imports. But the federal ban on Russian petroleum will hit some industries harder than others. The U.S. imported roughly 43% of the petroleum it used last year — 8.47 million barrels of the 19.78 million barrels consumed per day — and exported about 8.63 million million barrels of petroleum per day, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Volkswagen rejects shareholder push for climate lobbying disclosures

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has rejected a shareholder proposal for it to explain how its lobbying activities align with its climate goals - something two of the carmaker's leading competitors have already promised to do, one of the investors said on Friday. A filing by a group...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country’s measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. “Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company’s supplier partners in several...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Generali shareholders urged to back CEO reappointment - documents

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Leading investor advisers have recommended shareholders at Generali back the proposal by the Italian insurer’s outgoing board to hand CEO Philippe Donnet another term at the helm, documents showed on Saturday. In reports issued by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis ahead of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy