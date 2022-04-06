2 wounded in shooting outside St. Pete sports bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting left two people wounded outside a sports bar in St. Petersburg Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot behind Jimmy’s Sports Bar, 3510 34th Street North around 10:20 p.m.

Police said both individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken to a local trauma center and the other was airlifted to a nearby trauma hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities said they are working to determine whether or not to file charges.

