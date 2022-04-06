City of Longview offering bottled water while supplies lasts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview issued a boil water notice on Wednesday due to 30-inch water main break Tuesday, officials stated. The notice is expected to last until at least Saturday, April 9.

City officials will provide residents with bottled water at the Longview Convention Complex starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, while supplies last. Due to this notice, Longview ISD canceled classes for April 6 and 7. Pine Tree ISD will resume classes on April 6 and Spring Hill ISD plans to resume classes on April 7 “pending no additional problems.”

Below is a live blog of updates regarding the boil water notice from Longview officials:

4:25 p.m.

The City of Longview said they expect the boil water notice to last at least until Saturday, April 9.

During this time, the public is encouraged to conserve water. They are asked to avoid:

Using water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment

Washing vehicles, including at a commercial car wash

Adding water to a pool or spa

Other unnecessary water uses

“It is worth noting that as the pressure builds up back that doesn’t mean the boil water notice immediately goes away. We have to run several tests. Make sure it’s all clean. We just encourage people… as they get the water pressure back, don’t just go back to life as usual,” said Richard Yeakley, Longview Public Information Officer.

4:04 p.m.

Longview ISD campuses will reopen Friday, according to a release from the district.

“Right now, you know businesses are having to close. Schools are closed. It’s a difficult time for us right now, but we’ll make it through because we’re a resilient city,” said Longview Mayor Andy Mack.

Longview ISD decided to not reopen on Thursday to give them time to prepare for Friday. LISD stated that employees are not required to report for duty Thursday unless directed to do so by district administrators.

“While water pressure and capacity drastically improved by Wednesday afternoon, district officials do not feel that the water has returned to safe levels for sanitation purposes at all campuses,” according to LISD’s statement.

The district will use Thursday to “equip all campuses with water bottles, hand sanitizer, and provide the necessary staff training to ensure a deep understanding of boil water notice guidelines, in order to provide the safest situation possible under the conditions.”

The district has acquired 24,000 water bottles for student and staff usage. Judson Middle and Johnston-McQueen Elementary campuses are the only district facilities not impacted by the outage and boil water advisory.

3:56 p.m.

Some water bottles are available at the Longview Convention Complex and Longview Mall distribution sites.

Officials said this is the last load for the day, so once supplies are depleted, the distribution sites will be closed.

Another water distribution site will open at the Longview Convention Complex at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

In addition to that, the city highlighted the area that is not included in the boil water notice:

1:15 p.m.

Maude Cobb Convention Center has run out of water, but is expected to have more supplies soon. Water is still available at the Longview Mall.

12:45 p.m.

Longview and Spring Hill ISDs have both said they intend to return students to class on Thursday after canceling on Wednesday due to the citywide boil water notice.

Pine Tree ISD has not yet released what their plan for Thursday will be.

Longview ISD has acquired 24,000 water bottles to be distributed to all campuses. They will be for student and staff use as well as food preparation.

The statement also said that “if water pressure and capacity are adequate by later [Wednesday], the district is optimistic that toilet facilities will be functional and safe for student and staff use.”

The city is offering bottled water distribution at the Convention Complex on Grand Boulevard and the Longview Mall on McCann Road until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

————-

