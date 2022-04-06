White House to restart freeze on student loan payments

(WWLP) – The White House is kicking the restart of federal student loan payments further down the road.

An announcement is expected Wednesday extending the freeze on interest and payments through August 31.

More than 43,000,000 Americans were on the hook to restart paying their loans on May 1. They had been suspended since the early days of the covid-19 pandemic. In total, Americans owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt.

