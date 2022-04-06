These are the top baby names in Indiana for 2022

What are the top baby names in Indiana?

Names.org released its predictions of the most frequently used baby names of the year.

The website said the trends are based on data from the Social Security Administration, which has published the information for all Social Security card applications for births occurring in the U.S. since 1880.

Names.org takes the information, examines the five most recent years of data and looks for trends.

Here’s a look at the top ten in Indiana.

Boys (Indiana)

Liam

Oliver

Noah

Elijah

Lincoln

Henry

Theodore

James

Benjamin

Jackson

Boys (Nationally)

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

William

James

Benjamin

Henry

Lucas

Alexander

Analysis

Broadly, the top names for Indiana mirror those from the national list, with the top four looking virtually the same. Oliver and Noah flip-flopped positions. Other names on Indiana’s list, such as Henry, James and Benjamin, also appear on the national list. Alexander, Lucas and William didn’t make Indiana’s list.

Three of the state’s top ten names—Lincoln, Theodore and Jackson—don’t appear on the national list. The website doesn’t project those names to make the top ten nationally, meaning their usage is higher in Indiana than typical.

Nationally, Liam has seen a sizeable surge in popularity since 2008. Names.org predicted 398 Indiana babies will be named Liam this year.

Girls (Indiana)

Amelia

Olivia

Ava

Charlotte

Evelyn

Emma

Sophia

Harper

Eleanor

Isabella

Girls (Nationally)

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Sophia

Ava

Isabella

Mia

Evelyn

Luna

Analysis

Again, Indiana’s top names mirror those on the national list, although there is a bit more variation in their positions. Amelia tops the Indiana list while Olivia takes the top position on the national one. Luna and Mia are missing from Indiana’s list.

Harper and Eleanor were two of Indiana’s unique names. Neither appeared on the national list and Names.org didn’t project them to do so.

Nationally, Olivia has been on the list steadily since about 2007. The name has plateaued in popularity but managed to surpass Emma around 2019. Names.org predicted 313 Indiana babies would be named Olivia this year.

Unique names

The breakdown also includes some names unique in popularity to Indiana that fell outside the top ten. To be considered unique, the name must have 3,500 births in Indiana since 1880. Names more likely to be seen in Indiana among boys include Rex, Rick, Max, Tim and Jeffery. Unique names for girls include Wilma, Beth, Sue, Marsha and Penny.

Less common unique names for boys include Lowell, Dewayne, Kent, Brock and Jonathon. For girls, Madonna, Patty, Sondra, Ladonna and Lora were considered “less common but not overly obscure.”

Looking for something unique but modern? A modern unique name includes births in the last 30 years. Braxton, Corbin, Jonathon, Keegan and Dakota are among the top choices for boys, while names for girls include Macy, Alivia, Brooklynn, Hadley and Shelby.

You can find the national information here and the information specific to Indiana trends here.

