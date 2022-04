Six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell is staying with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal, the team announced Saturday morning. Campbell, 35, was acquired by the Ravens in a March 2020 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and earned Pro Bowl honors in his first season with the team. His new contract is worth $12.5 million over the next two seasons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and it includes incentives that could make the deal worth as much as $16.5 million.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 37 MINUTES AGO