It may be far off, but the Tigers are continuing to recruit in-state for its 2024 class. Auburn offered Alabama native J’Marion Burnette on Thursday, the fourth running back the Tigers have offered for the 2024 class. Burnette is very large for a running back, and his highlights put his massive size advantage and good speed on display. There is still time for Burnette to receive more Power 5 offers as 2024 gets close, but Auburn will hope to land the in-state recruit and get a powerhouse in the background.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO