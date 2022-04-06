5 Great Running Apps To Help You Meet Your Fitness Goals

Virtual Memory is a building block of all multitasking operating systems, including Android. Here's how it works. At the heart of your Android smartphone sits the Linux kernel, a modern multitasking operating system. Its job is to manage the computing resources on your phone, including the CPU, the GPU, the display, the storage, the networking, and so on. It is also responsible for the Random Access Memory (RAM). The apps, the background services, and even Android itself all need access to the RAM. How Linux partitions that memory and allocates it is vital to your smartphone running smoothly. This is where virtual memory comes in.

