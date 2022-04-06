ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Rare Chicken Virus Found in Northern Indiana

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of chicken farms in northern Indiana are reporting signs of a virus in their chickens that is extremely rare in North America. It’s known as Egg Drop Syndrome. It’s not fatal to the birds and it is also not able to spread to humans, however, that does not mean...

William G. Kidd
3d ago

knew something like this be coming need more viruses and animals sickness to control us to make more food shortages . to biding in new world order/ government.

