Protests

Lt. Col. Allen West pushes back against event protesters: 'I'm going to be there, and I'm going to speak'

By The Journal Editorial Report
 2 days ago

Comments / 22

nosmo king
1d ago

Liberals……the party of acceptance and tolerance, or so they say. Yet the only speech they will tolerate is theirs

Reply
15
MJ ?
14h ago

Tired of the left saying they are the party of inclusion, acceptance and tolerance ... They are anything but ... If you do not agree with them or hold an opposite opinion, you are stiffelled, canceled, or mocked.

Reply
4
Concerned@
19h ago

But he is a black man, his opinion must be worth hearing? Of course because he does not embrace the snowflakes point of view he is evil, based on other stories in mainstream media it must be racist to disagree with this man?

Reply
4
