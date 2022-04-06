Lt. Col. Allen West pushes back against event protesters: 'I'm going to be there, and I'm going to speak'
Lt. Col. Allen West pushes back...video.foxnews.com
Lt. Col. Allen West pushes back...video.foxnews.com
Liberals……the party of acceptance and tolerance, or so they say. Yet the only speech they will tolerate is theirs
Tired of the left saying they are the party of inclusion, acceptance and tolerance ... They are anything but ... If you do not agree with them or hold an opposite opinion, you are stiffelled, canceled, or mocked.
But he is a black man, his opinion must be worth hearing? Of course because he does not embrace the snowflakes point of view he is evil, based on other stories in mainstream media it must be racist to disagree with this man?
Comments / 22