Canton, MI

4 arrested, facing charges after leading police on multi-city chase across Metro Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

CANTON (WWJ) – Four people have been arrested and are facing charges following a multi-city car chase Tuesday night.

According to authorities, at around 6:15 p.m., Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies spotted a vehicle in Ypsilanti Township that matched the description of one linked to a shots-fired call in a nearby neighborhood. When deputies attempted to pull over the driver -- he took off onto I-275.

Police chased the vehicle to a rest area off the highway in Canton, near Palmer and Cherry Hill, where the group of suspects bailed from the car and ran.

The rest stop was closed for four hours while multiple agencies assisted in the search and the suspects were caught.

They all are currently being held in the county jail.

No other details have been released. The investigation continues.

