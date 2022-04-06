News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 6

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A large, dangerous tornado is confirmed to have touched down in Allendale County, South Carolina, but the full scope of the damage it caused is still being evaulated. The twister was seen on radar around 4 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, and quickly, there was high concern....
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, South Carolina — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes from Tuesday's weather outbreak, but that number will climb higher, and doesn't include the massive tornado that struck in Allendale County. The weather service says survey teams verified Wednesday the following tornadoes:. Clarendon County...
Snow is expected to arrive in Georgia around 4 a.m. Saturday. A winter storm warning is in effect from 4 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday. Areas in Northwest Georgia can expect about 2 to 3 inches of accumulation. A light dusting of snow up to two inches is expected further...
The South Carolina House had a moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the victim and community after the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting.
VARNVILLE, S.C. — Varnville Mayor Nat Shaffer tells WJCL a tornado touched down in portions of the town Tuesday. Shaffer says there were a lot of debris, mostly pines, which obstructed the road. The path of the storm traveled from Pepper Street to the Howard and Freeman street area,...
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County near the state line. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Storms tore through most of Central Georgia Tuesday, and they hit the Stathams Landing subdivision in Warner Robins pretty hard, damaging several homes. We went to the neighborhood's golf course to check in with people who were home when it happened. Several pine trees and...
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Storm Team 3 is monitoring a significant threat of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A tornado watch has been issued for the highlighted counties in Georgia. This watch is until 7pm. A watch means that a tornado is possible. If a warning is issued for your area, you need […]
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parts of Aiken County were left in shambles after a tornado tore through. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF2 tornado hit the county. We got a first-hand look at the damage and caught up with one man who was sent to the hospital. “It...
TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
BAMBERG, SC.. (WJBF) — It was a cleanup effort in the Colston community in Bamberg, South Carolina, following a tornado that stuck here Tuesday evening. “I’m thinking this is surreal; this is my last day on earth, our last day on earth,” Juanisha Sease told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the recent […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The S word is back in the forecast. A Code Purple has been issued for the Asheville area for Friday and Saturday because of the moisture and cold temperatures.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement Tuesday night following a severe storm system that made its way through the metro Savannah area, leaving at least one person dead in its wake. "We will continue to do everything we can to support all impacted by today’s...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rising waters are causing problems for some residents living near the Savannah River. Our News 12 crew visited the scene at the 5th Street Marina and found several cars submerged in the high waters, and even two dumpsters floating downstream. 29 total tornado reports came in...
ATLANTA — While North Georgia saw a lot of heavy rain from Tuesday’s storms, Central Georgia caught the brunt of the severe weather. Channel 2′s Justin Carter saw the extensive damage in Houston County around the Bonaire area. He spoke with residents who witnessed the destruction first-hand.
