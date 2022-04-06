ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for April 6

Cover picture for the articleStorms and tornados tore through the South yesterday, causing damage...

News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
FOX Carolina

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado in Allendale County, SC

The South Carolina House had a moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the victim and community after the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting. Grace Runkel has the details. Zachary Hughes bond hearing (Full hearing) Updated: 2 hours ago. Zachary Hughes bond hearing (Full hearing) Southern Living names Greenville South's...
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
WJCL

Video: Deadly tornado spotted in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Rain stops, skies clear in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
WLOS.com

Code Purple issued for Friday and Saturday as cold, snow move in

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The S word is back in the forecast. A Code Purple has been issued for the Asheville area for Friday and Saturday because of the moisture and cold temperatures. The next moisture chance arrives Friday afternoon with some rain showers. Rain is expected to mix...
WRDW-TV

DRONE VIDEO: Cars, dumpsters submerged as Savannah River rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rising waters are causing problems for some residents living near the Savannah River. Our News 12 crew visited the scene at the 5th Street Marina and found several cars submerged in the high waters, and even two dumpsters floating downstream. 29 total tornado reports came in...
Golf.com

Surprising changes come to Masters food menu in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The loss of the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich is a travesty, a disappointment, a sad statement of our time … and about a hundred other things, if you believe the Internet commenters. But the few of us lucky enough to try the Georgia Peach...
