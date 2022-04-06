ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio native Ally Brooke makes film debut with ‘High Expectations’

By Kiko Martinez for MySA
 3 days ago
Singer and San Antonio Native Ally Brooke Makes Film Debut with ‘High Expectations’ (Courtesy, CDW Films)

When the members of her pop group Fifth Harmony went their separate ways in 2018, singer and San Antonio native Ally Brooke started to pave her own way in the entertainment industry.

Since that time, Brooke has released more than a dozen songs, including “Low Key,” her debut solo single in 2019, and her memoir, Finding Your Harmony , in 2020. She also competed on Season 28 of the reality show Dancing with the Stars (she came in third place) and landed cameos on shows like MTV’s Ridiculousness and Nickelodeon's Unfiltered .

Now, Brooke, who attended Cornerstone Elementary and was homeschooled during high school, will make her acting debut in the sports drama High Expectations , which hits theaters for a one-night-only, nationwide screening on April 7, 2022.

“I love acting and have always wanted to be in movies,” Brooke, 28, told MySA during a recent interview. “I have been on so many auditions since I was young. Now, to finally be in my first movie is so exciting.”

In the film, Brooke plays Sophia, an aspiring singer who tries to inspire her ex-boyfriend Jack (Taylor Gray) to continue to play soccer after his father and coach (Kelsey Grammer) cuts him from the team. Along with her role, Brooke performs the title track for the film.

Singer and San Antonio Native Ally Brooke Makes Film Debut with ‘High Expectations’ (Courtesy, CDW Films)

“I love really being able to dive into a character,” Brooke said. “[My character] is so grounded [and] independent. She knows who she is. She’s a fighter. She wants to be there to help. I loved her spirit. That is something I resonated with.”

Brooke also connected to the parallels between herself and the two main characters. While Jack is looking for a way to continue playing soccer, Sophia is pursuing her dream to be a recording artist.

“[The film] is really a story about your own journey and knowing that you can do what you want and what you’re set out to do,” she said. “There are so many elements to the movie. It’s about giving people that light.”

While this was Brooke’s first time working on the set of a feature film , she knows it probably wasn’t the same kind of experience she would’ve had if she made the movie today. High Expectations was shot during the middle of the pandemic, so the process was challenging.

Singer and San Antonio Native Ally Brooke Makes Film Debut with ‘High Expectations’ (Courtesy, CDW Films)

“We were one of the first movies to film during the pandemic,” Brooke said. “We would have to wear masks. That was so odd. It was difficult, but we were able to do it.”

Singer and San Antonio Native Ally Brooke Makes Film Debut with ‘High Expectations’ (Courtesy, CDW Films)

In the future, Brooke hopes she can work on a project that will allow her to headline a movie and produce the soundtrack like Jennifer Lopez did in the 2022 romantic comedy Marry Me .

“I’d love to do something like that,” she said. “If that happened, I would be over the moon.”

High Expectations hits theaters for one night only on April 7 at 7 p.m. Local theaters participating in the premiere are Santikos Palladium, Regal Alamo Quarry 16, Regal Northwoods 14, Regal Cielo Vista 18, Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14, Regal Live Oak 18 and Cinemark McCreless Market.

