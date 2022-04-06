Harbormaster: Maple Street Bridge work won't impact Manistee shipping season

The tug, Duluth, built in 1954 for the U.S. Army brings its barge up the Manistee River on Tuesday. (Scott Fraley/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Manistee shipping season is set to kick off late this weekend with the return of the M/V Sam Laud.

The freighter is due in Manistee bearing coal bound for Tondu Energy Systems Filer City, according to Chris Franckowiak, whose Facebook group, Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic monitors ship arrival and departures in the port of Manistee.

M/V Sam Laud

Just over 630-foot long, the vessel was built for American Steamship in 1975 and named for General American Transportation Corporation’s former chairman, Sam Laud.

The ship was originally scheduled to arrive on Thursday, but Franckowiak said it had been delayed due to ice, in a post shared to Manistee, MI Vessel Traffic , on Monday.

“Sam Laud was downbound in the St. Mary’s River (Sunday) afternoon bound for Stoneport, MI,” states part of the post. “A large piece of plate ice dislodged from shore near Point aux Frenes, making passage impossible. The (U.S. Coast Guard) broke her out this morning without incident.”

Ice cover on the Great Lakes reached its peak in mid-March, when nearly 80% of Lake Superior was frozen. Now, just under 40% of the lake is covered in ice. Even so, ice has slowed the movement of vessels since the Soo Locks opened on March 25.

“There is a possibility of a delivery of road salt from Detroit, MI to the Rieth-Riley dock in early April as well,” Franckowiak reported on a March 25 post.

Maple Street Bridge work

Jeff Mikula, Manistee Harbormaster and Manistee Department of Public Works director, said the city was ready for the start of shipping season. Despite ongoing work on the Maple Street Bridge, Mikula reported it would remain open for the large freighters' arrival.

Though the bridge was originally scheduled to reopen to vehicle traffic in late April, Mikula said progress on the repairs is moving ahead of schedule.

“The schedule was very conservative based on weather and not knowing what weather would be in March and April,” he said. “We had hoped that we could open it up a few weeks ago but there's still some balance issues in it. We're able to operate it for freighter traffic, but we want the contractor to finish all their work before we open it up to full vehicular traffic.”

Mikula said that residents could expect to see some work being done along the Manistee River even into shipping season.

Dock replacement work begins

On Tuesday, the Duluth, a tug owned by Great Lakes Dock & Materials of Muskegon, arrived to complete the next phase of the Manistee Municipal Marina dock replacement project.

“The tug and barge are replacing five of the marina docks,” Mikula said. “All the marina docks with the exception of five were replaced when they were structurally damaged by the meteotsunami, years ago.”

The marina dock replacement will cost $425,775, according to the bid that Great Lakes Docks & Materials gave to the city in September .



The city received a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Grant worth $203,000, and $213,700 in proceeds from the Capital Improvement Bond were allocated for the second phase of the project.



Mikula said he expects the dock replacement work to be completed within "the next couple of weeks.”