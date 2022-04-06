ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia man facing 2 Felony charges in connection to alleged battery of an Officer

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vandalia man is facing 2 felony charges in connection to the alleged battery of a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy. 44 year old James D. Longwell has been charged in Fayette County Court with one count...

www.vandaliaradio.com

