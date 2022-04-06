Iowa Student Reading Levels Rising, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Numbers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska's employment is now above pre-pandemic levels. “Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We avoided using the heavy hand of government to impose lockdowns, statewide mask mandates, or vaccine passports. This gave businesses the freedom to stay open and serve their customers. Recent labor numbers prove that this approach has worked. There are now 12,000 more Nebraskans employed in our workforce than there were in January 2020—before the pandemic began. Thanks to the hard work of Nebraskans, we’ve successfully grown our state despite facing the greatest public health emergency of the past century.”

