ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Student Reading Levels Rising, Still Below Pre-Pandemic Numbers

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- Education leaders in Iowa say reading rates are down in the state. Some say lacking foundational skills...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Ricketts: employment now above 'pre-pandemic' levels

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska's employment is now above pre-pandemic levels. “Throughout the pandemic, we slowed the spread of the virus while allowing people to lead a more normal life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We avoided using the heavy hand of government to impose lockdowns, statewide mask mandates, or vaccine passports. This gave businesses the freedom to stay open and serve their customers. Recent labor numbers prove that this approach has worked. There are now 12,000 more Nebraskans employed in our workforce than there were in January 2020—before the pandemic began. Thanks to the hard work of Nebraskans, we’ve successfully grown our state despite facing the greatest public health emergency of the past century.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios

COVID cases rise again in half the states

Half of the states are seeing COVID case numbers rise again while nationwide totals continue to fall. The big picture: The Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is the dominant strain circulating around the U.S., accounting for almost three out of every four cases. As in-person gatherings have begun again, COVID...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Health
Iowa City, IA
Education
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Health
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Community School
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Here's how much it takes to retire comfortably in Illinois

According to a recent report from GOBankingRates, the average retirement age in every state is below 67, with the average retiree ending work at age 64, even as full Social Security doesn't kick in until 67. This comes during the increasing popularity of the financial independence, retire early movement. In...
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Supreme Court Hearing Could Be Good News For Iowa Farmers

This week the highest court in the United States announced they will be hearing a case set forward by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau—California’s Prop 12. Back in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 was passed that changed the state's regulations for selling pork, eggs,...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has Only One Billionaire And He Comes From Agriculture

In 42 of the 50 states, you can find at least one billionaire, and yes Iowa is one of those states. Well, Iowa is one of eight states that only have only one billionaire- the others being Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and South Dakota. This is all according to Forbes’s annual World’s Billionaire List.
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oregon Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Michigan’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX59

States sending the most people to Indiana

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list of […]
INDIANA STATE
WLNS

Moving to Michigan? These are the best places to live, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) — As spring approaches, so does moving season in the United States. According to MovingLabor.com, 80% of moves occur between April and September. To help those looking to move to a new area, Niche this week released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. “The pandemic triggered a new set of possibilities — […]
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy