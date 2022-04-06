Americans Are Suffering From Mental Health Issues

It is only my fifth month of being a pediatrics resident when I get called to a delivery as part of the newborn resuscitation team. The labor and delivery nurse presents the mother’s past medical history with the familiar words that seem to be a uniting theme of every resuscitation: “Mom suffers from depression/anxiety/chronic stress reaction.” The nurse gives me this information not because it helps me better understand the mother, but because these mental health conditions vastly affect the baby’s health and help me prepare for the resuscitation. If I have learned anything in my short time spent with laboring moms and newborn babies, it is that we are not talking enough and doing enough about the effect poor maternal mental health has on our children’s health in Utah.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO