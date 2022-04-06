ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Americans Are Suffering From Mental Health Issues

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are suffering from mental health issues since...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Oscar winners are almost seven times more likely to suffer from mental health and addiction issues than other people, shows analysis

Oscar winners are almost seven times more likely to suffer from mental health and addiction issues than other people. Analysis by Paracelsus Recovery, a clinic that has treated dozens of celebrities, said ‘fame should come with a health warning’ after it emerged that two-thirds of actors who have won Academy Awards over the past 30 years experienced disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Patriot Ledger

Letter: Don't ignore those with mental health and drug issues

The current issue with homeless persons requiring assistance for drug abuse and mental health problems is a situation we all need to be aware of and do our part as caring citizens to help. The mayor of Quincy has let this vital need be ignored. A bridge to Long Island would assist in this acute health problem. Rationale for not helping does not support a valid reason not to rebuild. Traffic concerns? We already have gridlock with all the vehicles the mayor said would not clog the roads because people would use the “T”. Wrong!
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Americans#Cove#Buzz60#Onepoll#Feelmore Labs
Register Citizen

How ecstasy and psilocybin could be used to treat mental health issues in CT

A bill paving the way toward the use of psychedelic substances as treatment for mental health has passed through a key state legislative committee. The bill, intended to “increase access to mental health medication,” would allow for and fund three treatment sites dedicated to the use of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or “molly,” and psilocybin, the psychedelic substance in so-called “magic” mushrooms for use against treatment-resistant post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental health concerns.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

Bradford barbershop helping men with mental health issues

A new barbers which has opened inside a Bradford church is hoping to help men struggling with their mental health. Co-founder Muhammed Ali Islam says: "When we designed Youth Cutz we thought, this is the place... where we use barbering to battle mental health." Customers say the new service gives...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
DIY Photography

25% photographers face mental health issues, new study shows

The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us, and photographers aren’t an exception. The lack of work and financial insecurity have impacted life quality mental health of many creatives out there. But what can be equally damaging is being overwhelmed with the amount of work you have to do, as well as the lack of work-life balance. According to recent research, as much as 25% of photographers struggle with mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Maternal mental health — An issue of protecting the health of Utah’s children

It is only my fifth month of being a pediatrics resident when I get called to a delivery as part of the newborn resuscitation team. The labor and delivery nurse presents the mother’s past medical history with the familiar words that seem to be a uniting theme of every resuscitation: “Mom suffers from depression/anxiety/chronic stress reaction.” The nurse gives me this information not because it helps me better understand the mother, but because these mental health conditions vastly affect the baby’s health and help me prepare for the resuscitation. If I have learned anything in my short time spent with laboring moms and newborn babies, it is that we are not talking enough and doing enough about the effect poor maternal mental health has on our children’s health in Utah.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy