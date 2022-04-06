ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Hearing Specialists launch "Pay It Forward" campaign

WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Pay It Forward” campaign is asking people to donate their...

www.wlfi.com

WISH-TV

Indiana launches translation services for text-to-911

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who works extensively with Indianapolis’ Latinx community said Thursday the availability of 911 text translation is a relief. Luisa Rocha said her sister once had to call 911 for some friends who were robbed and didn’t speak English well enough to explain their needs to dispatchers on their own. She said accessing 911 services is a big problem for members of the Latinx community and for others who struggle with English.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WQAD

Pay It Forward: Keeping Mercer County elders in their homes

ALEDO, Ill. — Danise Taylor has been working with elderly people in Mercer County for years. Nearly 6 years ago, Taylor started her own business, Taylor Maid Home Services. "I was watching how much people are paying to live in a nursing home when all they really need is that extra bump to keep them at home," Taylor said.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Phoenix preschool volunteer

Teen’s cancer diagnosis upends New River family’s world; Surprise Squad steps in to help. The Surprise Squad thought Brayden and his family could use a happy distraction. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers. Viral quilt for retired firefighter. Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST.
PHOENIX, AZ
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Pay It Forward#Charity#Indiana Lions Speech#The Indiana Lions Club
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
FOX59

Couple who went missing in Nevada found, nephew says aunt is alive but uncle dead

UPDATE: The nephew of Ronnie and Beverly Barker told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the couple had been found. He said there wasn’t much information at this time, only that his uncle was found dead and his aunt alive and taken to the hospital. ——————————————————————————————————————— INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine days since Ronnie and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
WVNews

Southern launches ‘Finish the Dream’ campaign

OAKLAND — A campaign is underway to provide the last piece needed for the new Athletic-Band Complex at Southern Garrett High School. While public funding was provided for the new field and track, there were no funds available for the needed field house. This important and vital structure would house restrooms, concession, half-time training rooms and ticketing.
OAKLAND, MD
WIBC.com

Text Messages Show Missing Carmel Woman Was Afraid Of Her Husband

CARMEL, Ind. — Text messages sent to News 8 reveal Ciera Breland, who was reported missing in Carmel on Feb. 26, was afraid of her husband, Xavier Breland Jr. He is a person of interest in Ciera’s disappearance. Shelby Campbell shared several text messages with News 8 from...
CARMEL, IN

