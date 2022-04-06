Indiana Hearing Specialists launch "Pay It Forward" campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who works extensively with Indianapolis’ Latinx community said Thursday the availability of 911 text translation is a relief. Luisa Rocha said her sister once had to call 911 for some friends who were robbed and didn’t speak English well enough to explain their needs to dispatchers on their own. She said accessing 911 services is a big problem for members of the Latinx community and for others who struggle with English.
ALEDO, Ill. — Danise Taylor has been working with elderly people in Mercer County for years. Nearly 6 years ago, Taylor started her own business, Taylor Maid Home Services. "I was watching how much people are paying to live in a nursing home when all they really need is that extra bump to keep them at home," Taylor said.
Teen’s cancer diagnosis upends New River family’s world; Surprise Squad steps in to help. The Surprise Squad thought Brayden and his family could use a happy distraction. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers. Viral quilt for retired firefighter. Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
HUNDREDS of immigrants and mixed-status families are getting $500 monthly income payments this month. These forms of payments, known as universal basic income (UBI), are being launched by six non-profit organizations. One of them is N.M. CAFé, which confirmed to The Sun that a total of 330 families from New...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.
UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
Most of the time, ants stay busy outside building their colonies, minding their own business, and doing whatever ants do. I didn't think that there was anything too terrifying about ants until they invaded our house. Now, we have stinging attack ants on the loose in Evansville, and this is the stuff of nightmares.
UPDATE: The nephew of Ronnie and Beverly Barker told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the couple had been found. He said there wasn’t much information at this time, only that his uncle was found dead and his aunt alive and taken to the hospital. ——————————————————————————————————————— INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine days since Ronnie and […]
You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
INCREASED SNAP benefits could end in May if the Biden administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration currently in place. The White House has until April 15 to implement the extension. Without it, MILLIONS of families could see their monthly SNAP allotment decrease. Many states have already dropped...
SILVER PEAK, Nev. – An Indiana couple spent more than a week stranded in a desolate part of Nevada, surviving on snow for water as they hoped for a rescue. On March 27, Ronnie and Beverly Barker set off from a California campground across the Nevada desert. The couple had expected to arrive in Tucson, […]
OAKLAND — A campaign is underway to provide the last piece needed for the new Athletic-Band Complex at Southern Garrett High School. While public funding was provided for the new field and track, there were no funds available for the needed field house. This important and vital structure would house restrooms, concession, half-time training rooms and ticketing.
CARMEL, Ind. — Text messages sent to News 8 reveal Ciera Breland, who was reported missing in Carmel on Feb. 26, was afraid of her husband, Xavier Breland Jr. He is a person of interest in Ciera’s disappearance. Shelby Campbell shared several text messages with News 8 from...
